Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.81

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
