Horizen Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Horizen has a total market cap of $219.98 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $17.27 or 0.00080704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00305185 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00115399 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002048 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 64% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,740,269 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
