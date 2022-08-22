Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Gap Up to $18.78

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.24. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 16,672 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Barclays cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,828,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 146,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.