Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Buys £148.58 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($179.53).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 24 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.52) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($180.38).

On Friday, June 17th, Andrew Livingston bought 25 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of £153 ($184.87).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 634.60 ($7.67) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 572 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 632.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWDN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 730 ($8.82) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 941.20 ($11.37).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

