Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $503.09

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $503.09 and last traded at $501.67, with a volume of 5438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $499.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,321,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

