Humanscape (HUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.81 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $129.80 million and $1.81 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

