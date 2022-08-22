HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.03

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 56203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $726.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.61.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HUYA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in HUYA by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 36.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 589,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156,897 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 67.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

