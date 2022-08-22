ICHI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $661,939.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00025099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $661,939.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00777439 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ICHI Coin Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,400 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
