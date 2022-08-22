Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.20

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISMAY shares. Cheuvreux cut Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Indra Sistemas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Indra Sistemas Dividend Announcement

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Featured Stories

