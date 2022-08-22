Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 671,995 shares.The stock last traded at $14.31 and had previously closed at $14.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 387.42% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 289,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Stories

