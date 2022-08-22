Insider Buying: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 7,500 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,132,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,097,545.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OSG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. 550,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.37. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth $155,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

