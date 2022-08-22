Insider Buying: Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 5,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,763.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

G Louis Graziadio III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veritone alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, G Louis Graziadio III acquired 1,000 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,340.00.

Veritone Stock Performance

Shares of VERI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. 332,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Veritone by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Veritone by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Veritone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after buying an additional 190,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Veritone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.