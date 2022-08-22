Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 613 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,627. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after buying an additional 170,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

