Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pulmonx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 357,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43. The company has a market cap of $726.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.77. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

