Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pulmonx Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 357,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43. The company has a market cap of $726.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.77. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.