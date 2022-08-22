Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Decreased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,707,241.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,281 shares of company stock valued at $12,012,817. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,118. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

