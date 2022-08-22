Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Up to $17.74

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $18.12. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 1,751 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

