Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $136.55 Average PT from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $109.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

