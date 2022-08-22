InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 2.4 %

IHG stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 45,712 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

