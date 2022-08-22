International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $140.00.

7/13/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $169.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average is $125.07.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances Inc alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.40%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.