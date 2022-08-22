Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down to $51.42

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.42, but opened at $48.52. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 20,005 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

