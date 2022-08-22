Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,713 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,824. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.