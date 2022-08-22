Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,538 shares of company stock worth $178,365. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.63. 22,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,944. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.30%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

