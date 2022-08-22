Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,762,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,078,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $5.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.35. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.17. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $275.57 and a one year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

