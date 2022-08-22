Intrua Financial LLC Has $14.48 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after acquiring an additional 316,232 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,411,000 after acquiring an additional 99,418 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

