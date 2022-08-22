Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 5,586 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.17. 282,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,664,053. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $275.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

