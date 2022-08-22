Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $76,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.28.

INTU stock opened at $457.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

