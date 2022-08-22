Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,343,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

