Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $147.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,065. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

