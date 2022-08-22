Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 158,955 shares.The stock last traded at $167.32 and had previously closed at $170.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 112,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

