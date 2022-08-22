Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/10/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/5/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $204.00.
- 8/4/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $194.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/30/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.40. 325,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $9,043,749. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
