Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/5/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $204.00.

8/4/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $194.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.40. 325,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $9,043,749. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,763,000 after buying an additional 84,842 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

