Investors Purchase High Volume of Cheniere Energy Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 11,701 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 166% compared to the typical volume of 4,399 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.76. 31,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

