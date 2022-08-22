Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.31. 152,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,484,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock worth $147,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after purchasing an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Invitae by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.