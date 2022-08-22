IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,065,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,424,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,970,338.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,350. Insiders own 33.50% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

