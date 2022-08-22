iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after buying an additional 44,734 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 467,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,759. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

