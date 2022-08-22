iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,051,758 shares.The stock last traded at $35.96 and had previously closed at $36.68.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

