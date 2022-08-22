iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 390.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,453 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,271,000 after buying an additional 94,403 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 382,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 129,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.