iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.26 on Monday, hitting $246.57. 51,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,344. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

