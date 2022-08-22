iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.64. 3,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,920. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

