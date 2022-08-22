iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IVV traded down $7.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $417.15. The stock had a trading volume of 91,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,357. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

