iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEZ. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter worth $410,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Price Performance

IEZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.23. 28,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.