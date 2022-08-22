Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,624. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITI shares. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Iteris Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.