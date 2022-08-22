Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 79,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $627.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Stories

