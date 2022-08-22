John Ernest Black Acquires 15,000 Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Stock

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) Director John Ernest Black acquired 15,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,341,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,271,916.04.

REG stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,669. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98. Regulus Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

