JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($90.82) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Kion Group Trading Down 4.4 %

KGX opened at €41.60 ($42.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.35. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

