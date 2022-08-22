JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $222.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BILL. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.24.

BILL stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $615,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 168.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 57,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 185,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

