JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $36,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 127,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 143,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,723,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.