junca Cash (JCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Million

junca Cash (JCC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One junca Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, junca Cash has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. junca Cash has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $35,462.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
junca Cash Profile
junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world.
