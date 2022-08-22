Kambria (KAT) Price Hits $0.0007

Kambria (KAT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Kambria has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Kambria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kambria has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $9,659.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 1.00080595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00134079 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00238688 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00053883 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Kambria Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io.

Kambria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

