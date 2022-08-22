Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng Sells 1,000 Shares

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,757,852 shares in the company, valued at $125,696,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $364.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Karat Packaging by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Karat Packaging by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

