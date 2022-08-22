KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 2.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.83. 69,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,788,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

KE Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52 and a beta of -1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. H Capital V GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,559,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,002,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in KE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in KE by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,660,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

